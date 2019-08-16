JUST IN
Jindal Steel and Power appoints Vidya Ratan Sharma as new Managing Director

He has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from August 14, 2019

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JSPL
Prior to joining JSPL, Vidya Ratan Sharma was Group CEO of Abul Khair Group

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Friday said Vidya Ratan Sharma has been appointed as its Managing Director.

He has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from August 14, 2019, JSPL said in a statement.

"Prior to joining JSPL, he was Group CEO of Abul Khair Group and managed its steel, power, cement and mining business," it said.

Sharma, a graduate in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA, holds over 35 years of experience in steel industry, and has worked with companies like Ispat Industries, Bhushan Group, Socialist Steel Ltd, Lloyd Steel Group and Arrasate Steel Spain, the statement added.
First Published: Fri, August 16 2019. 17:55 IST

