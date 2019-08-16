Jindal Steel and Power appoints Vidya Ratan Sharma as new Managing Director

Ltd (JSPL) on Friday said Vidya Ratan Sharma has been appointed as its Managing Director.

He has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from August 14, 2019, said in a statement.

"Prior to joining JSPL, he was Group CEO of Abul Khair Group and managed its steel, power, cement and mining business," it said.

Sharma, a graduate in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA, holds over 35 years of experience in steel industry, and has worked with like Ispat Industries, Bhushan Group, Socialist Steel Ltd, Lloyd Steel Group and Arrasate Steel Spain, the statement added.