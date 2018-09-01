India's coffee output may drop by 20% due to floods in 2018-19

India's production is likely to drop by 20 per cent in the new marketing year starting October 2018 to around 2,53,000 tonnes because of severe floods in parts of and Kerala, a Board said.

The country is estimated to have harvested 3,16,000 tonnes of in the 2017-18 marketing year (October-September), as per the board data.

"Coffee estates in have been reduced to a pile of mud due to massive landslides. The industry is estimating coffee production in 2018-19 is likely to fall by at least one-fifth due to floods," the board said.

and account for 90 per cent of the country's coffee production.

As per the government's assessment, coffee crop has been damaged in 2.26 lakh hectare due to heavy rains, and losses are estimated to have been to the tune of Rs 654 crore.

The said heavy rains lashed during August 8-20 had triggered floods and landslides in multiple locations in coffee growing districts of Kodagu and Hassan, as well as in

In the current 2017-18 marketing year, Karnataka is estimated to have harvested 2,22,300 tonnes of coffee and 65,735 tonnes, the Board data showed.

The had last week sought the central government to provide Rs 654 crore funds for relief-affected coffee growers in the state.

exports both Robusta and Arabica varieties of coffee to countries like Italy, and

