Violence breaks out as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters

Police fought with protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday night, using batons and pepper spray as they tried to clear demonstrators from the city's parliament after a massive demonstration against plans to allow extraditions to China.
Protesters hurled bottles and used metal barricades as police moved in on a small group who had vowed to stay outside the legislature overnight, an AFP reporter on the scene said.
