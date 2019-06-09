JUST IN
Violence breaks out as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters

AFP  |  Hong Kong 

Police fought with protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday night, using batons and pepper spray as they tried to clear demonstrators from the city's parliament after a massive demonstration against plans to allow extraditions to China.

Protesters hurled bottles and used metal barricades as police moved in on a small group who had vowed to stay outside the legislature overnight, an AFP reporter on the scene said.

