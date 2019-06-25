Visaka Industries toset up new facility for Vnext products in

Ltd Tuesday said it was planning toset up a new for Vnext range of plywood and plaster boards at an unfinalised location in Tamil Naduat an outlay of Rs 100 crore.

According to a press release issued by the company, with the new plant which would be completed in 15 months, the capacity goes up to 2.20 lakh tonnes per annum to 1.70 lakh tonnes.

Currently, Vnext plants are operational in Telangana, Maharashtra, and

Vnext's range of products are designed to substitute plywood and plaster boards with eco-friendly, modern and sustainable materials, it said.

Vnext board a non-asbestos, autoclaved is fire, water and termite resistant, which makes it ideal for long-lasting, sturdy and hazard-free construction.

Joint of Visaka Industries,Vamsi Gaddam said, "Vnext's new plant in is a part of our expansion plans of the Vnext division. The new plant is a strategic step by to supply to the growing market demands of Vnext board."



"We are confident that this will further strengthen our presence in the business as we continue to hold its largest production capacity.

Our eco-friendly, are substitutes to plywood and boards," he said.

