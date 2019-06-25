JUST IN
When Samuel L Jackson spotted 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' poster gaffe

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

You don't mess with Nick Fury.

Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson recently spotted a movie poster of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in a movie theatre here only to realise that his character, Fury, was sporting his trademark eyepatch on the wrong eye.

The actor decided to have some fun with the gaffe and shared the poster on his Instagram, which wrongly featured the eyepatch on the right eye.

"Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual F** IS GOING ON HERE???!!! Jackson wrote on social media, accompanying his post with the hashtag #lefteyem****f****h."

Fury has been a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe since the beginning but the story behind his iconic eyepatch was finally revealed in "Captain Marvel".

Jackson was also a part of "Avengers: Endgame" and the upcoming "Far From Home".

"Spider-Man" releases in India on July 4.

