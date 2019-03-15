Film on PM Modi's life, starring Vivek Oberoi, to be released on April 12

Oberoi-starrer biographical drama on will release countrywide on April 12.

The film, titled "PM Modi", is being directed by Omung Kumar, who has movies such as "Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit" to his credit.

The project, which started shooting in late January in Gujarat, is currently completing its last leg in Mumbai, the film's makers said in a statement.

The film was also shot in Uttarakhand. Vital parts of the movie chronicling Modi's early life and political journey were filmed in state's district, at places like Ganga ghat, Kalp and the suspension bridge connecting Dharali bazar and Mukhba village.

"'PM Modi' the film will traverse the journey of from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the of India," Kumar said.

said, "This is a very special film and a story that needs to be told. I hope this story of faith inspires the audiences. We are excited and happy to release the story of 1.3 billion people."



The film's poster was launched in 27 languages in January and featured Vivek, dressed in a yellow kurta with tricolour in the backdrop.

Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, and also feature in the film.

