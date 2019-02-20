Vodafone completes commercial trial for 5G network in Madrid, Barcelona

Wednesday said that it has completed first commercial trials in and to connect with its network.

The company said its mobile network in is ready to be upgraded to as the operator prepares for 2019 launch in European cities.

" has become the world's first operator to connect to its live is preparing to launch 5G in a number of European cities during the second half of 2019," the company said in a statement.

During four week trials using three 5G smartphones, that are planned to be launched this year, Vodafone claimed that it was able to make a seamless during the trial, utilising 5G download speeds that will be up to 10 times faster than 4G is today.

Vodafone plans to showcase delivering 1.5 Gigabits per second (Gbps) download speeds in

Vodafone has already rolled out a in the city centre of

"During Mobile World Congress, which starts on 25 February, a car will drive around the city streets measuring and reporting the 1.5Gbps speeds that the network is already delivering," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)