Vokal launched in 10 Indian languages

Vokal, India's largest vernacular interest-based knowledge sharing platform, announced its launch in 10 additional Indian languages on Thursday.

said launching a new language unleashes the power of knowledge-sharing among creators and knowledge access among the respective language users.

It is now available in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya and Assamese.

Noting that now has over 2 million monthly users and was growing 30-50 per cent every month Radhakrishna said it plans to cater to 100 million monthly users within 2 years.

While it has enabled knowledge sharing in audio and video till now, it would soon be available in text for those who prefer reading over listening or watching, he added.

said the company aims to be one of the first to be used by India's 500 million

"Every new language accelerates our movement in that direction. We have had a strong demand for other Indian languages from the respective communities.

We are happy to have learnt community preferences in Hindi and now have the ability to launch in multiple languages within days. We will launch in multiple other Indian languages in the year. This is just the beginning," he said.

