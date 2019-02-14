Several CRPF personnel injured as vehicle blown up by IED blast in J-K's Pulwama: Police

Several CRPF personnel were injured in a major blast triggered by militants in a vehicle that was carrying them in Jammu and Kashmir's district, officials said.

The vehicle was blown up by an improvised or IED explosion on in Awantipora area of the district, a said.

He said several security personnel were injured in the blast but the exact number was not yet known.

Further details of the incident are awaited, he added.

