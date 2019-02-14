JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

ACT Fibernet to expand into more cities; play in gaming to boost business

Singapore hotel evacuated after blasts, fire
Business Standard

Several CRPF personnel injured as vehicle blown up by IED blast in J-K's Pulwama: Police

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Several CRPF personnel were injured in a major blast triggered by militants in a vehicle that was carrying them in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said.

The vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device or IED explosion on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.

He said several security personnel were injured in the blast but the exact number was not yet known.

Further details of the incident are awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements