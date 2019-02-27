JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Five airports closed for civilian flights: officials

BCCI raises security concern, ICC assures all issues will be addressed
Business Standard

VVIP Chopper case: Rajeev Saxena moves Delhi court to become approver

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajeev Saxena, who was arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case, Wednesday moved a Delhi court to become an approver in the case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar sought the Enforcement Directorate's response on Saxena's plea to become an approver.

The court has posted the matter for hearing tomorrow.

Saxena, a director of two Dubai-based firms - UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings - is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the AgustaWestland case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 12:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements