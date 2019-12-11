Walmart, Flipkart jointly invest in fresh produce supply startup Ninjacart

Walmart and on Wednesday announced a joint strategic investment in Ninjacart, a fresh produce startup.

The three partners aim to help ensure better access to high-quality fresh produce for more retailers and consumers across India while also creating economic opportunities for farmers, a joint statement said.

Partnering with will help Walmart and strengthen direct sourcing of fresh produce for Walmart India's Best Price B2B cash-and-carry stores and Flipkart's online grocery business Supermart, it said.

"The investment will also support to expand its customer base, reach new cities and gain exposure to global best practice to enhance the efficiency of the local fresh produce ecosystem", the statement added.

Founded in 2015, moves over 1,400 tons of fresh produce per day, having doubled its volumes in the last four months, it was stated.

The paperless Ninjacart creates a seamless link between its more than 44,000 farmer suppliers and its customer base of 60,000 kirana stores and restaurants across seven cities, according to the statement.

"Ninjacart provides 100 per cent traceability along the and has slashed food wastage to less than one per cent, compared to 35 per cent in traditional supply chains", it said.