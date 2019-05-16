Walmart earnings jump 80 per cent to USD 3.8 bn, US sales strong

-
ALSO READ
Amazon loses $45 bn market cap, Walmart sheds $5 bn on new FDI norms
Walmart, Amazon scrambling to comply with India's new e-commerce rules
New FDI rules can push Walmart to exit Flipkart, warns Morgan Stanley
Walmart may exit Flipkart due to new FDI rules: Morgan Stanley
Amazon, Walmart shares may decline further in near term
-
Walmart reported a jump in first-quarter earnings Thursday on higher US store sales and eCommerce growth following heavy investment in new "omnichannel" retail ventures.
The world's biggest retailer reported profits of USD 3.8 billion.
That's an increase of 80 per cent from the year-ago period when results were dented by a one-time earnings hit following US tax reform.
Shares rose in pre-market trading.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU