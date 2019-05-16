Bajaj Finance shares jump 4 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Finance Thursday climbed four per cent after the company reported a 50 per cent jump in standalone net profit for the March 2019 quarter.

The scrip gained 3.64 per cent to close at Rs 3,111.80 on the BSE. Intra-day, it rose 4.29 per cent to Rs 3,131.50.

It was the top gainer among the 30 Sensex

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares climbed 4 per cent to close at Rs 3,124 apiece.

In terms of traded volume, 3.40 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 36 lakh on the NSE.

Finance Thursday reported a 50 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,114 crore for March 2019 quarter.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 743 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its total income during the quarter rose to Rs 4,887.76 crore from Rs 3,424.99 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share or 300 per cent of a face value of Rs 2.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPAs stood at 1.54 per cent and 0.63 per cent, respectively, at the end of March 2019.

