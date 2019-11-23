Warner, Labuschagne put Australia in total control at lunch

Teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah claimed his maiden Test wicket Saturday but Australia remained in total control against Pakistan on the third morning of the first cricket Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia were 395 for three at the break, 155 runs ahead of Pakistan, who made 240 in their first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne was 102 not out after making his first Test century, with Matthew Wade alongside him on 29.

Pakistan bowled far better in the first session on Saturday than they had throughout the previous day and were able to put some pressure on the Australian batsmen.

They attacked Australian opener David Warner from around the wicket, with the 33-year-old struggling to get the ball away.

Warner only added three runs to his overnight score of 151 when he became 16-year-old Naseem Shah's first Test wicket.

Naseem, whose pace has been impressive during this Test, troubled Warner from around the wicket and eventually claimed him when the nuggety opener was unable to avoid a short pitched ball and edged it to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, to leave the Australians 351 for two.

The Pakistanis' hearts must have sunk when they saw Steve Smith striding to the crease following his phenomenal Ashes series earlier this year, where he scored 774 runs at an average of 110.57.

But after hitting a boundary off Yasir Shah, the leg-spinner clean bowled Smith, the seventh time in six Test matches that Yasir has dismissed the Australian number four.

Labuschagne brought up his maiden Test century when he edged Shaheen Afridi for a boundary through the vacant third slip position.

He took 161 balls to reach his milestone with 12 boundaries.

