West Bengal doctors to call off strike as Mamata assures them security

The protesting doctors in West Bengal on Monday agreed to withdraw their week-long stir after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced steps to scale up security at hospitals.
An assurance to call off the strike came at a meeting Banerjee held with representatives of the striking doctors at the state secretariat.
"We are satisfied with the meeting," a representative of the doctors said, assuring Banerjee that the strike is going to be called off.
A formal announcement on withdrawal of the strike is likely to be made from the epicentre of the protest, the NRS Medical College and Hospital.
