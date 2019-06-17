JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Doctor in AIIMS Delhi assaulted, strike called till Tuesday morning
Business Standard

West Bengal doctors to call off strike as Mamata assures them security

A formal announcement on withdrawal of the strike is likely to be made from the epicentre of the protest, the NRS Medical College and Hospital

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

The protesting doctors in West Bengal on Monday agreed to withdraw their week-long stir after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced steps to scale up security at hospitals.

An assurance to call off the strike came at a meeting Banerjee held with representatives of the striking doctors at the state secretariat.

"We are satisfied with the meeting," a representative of the doctors said, assuring Banerjee that the strike is going to be called off.

A formal announcement on withdrawal of the strike is likely to be made from the epicentre of the protest, the NRS Medical College and Hospital.
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU