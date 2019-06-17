West Bengal doctors to call off strike as Mamata assures them security

The protesting doctors in on Monday agreed to withdraw their week-long stir after announced steps to scale up security at hospitals.

An assurance to call off the strike came at a meeting Banerjee held with representatives of the striking doctors at the state secretariat.

"We are satisfied with the meeting," a of the doctors said, assuring Banerjee that the strike is going to be called off.

A formal announcement on withdrawal of the strike is likely to be made from the epicentre of the protest, the and Hospital.