WB govt felicitates former umpire Simon Taufel

The government on Wednesday felicitated former at a programme here.

for Youth Affairs and Sports, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, gifted Taufel a football on behalf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the new secretariat building here.

Taufel, 47, was a member of the International Council's Elite Panel, and had won five consecutive ICC ' of the Year' awards between 2004 and 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)