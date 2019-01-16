JUST IN
WB govt felicitates former umpire Simon Taufel

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The West Bengal government on Wednesday felicitated former cricket umpire Simon Taufel at a programme here.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, gifted Taufel a football on behalf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the new secretariat building here.

Taufel, 47, was a member of the International Cricket Council's Elite Umpire Panel, and had won five consecutive ICC 'Umpire of the Year' awards between 2004 and 2008.

Wed, January 16 2019.

