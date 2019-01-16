WB govt felicitates former umpire Simon Taufel

The West Bengal government on Wednesday felicitated former cricket umpire Simon Taufel at a programme here.
Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, gifted Taufel a football on behalf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the new secretariat building here.
Taufel, 47, was a member of the International Cricket Council's Elite Umpire Panel, and had won five consecutive ICC 'Umpire of the Year' awards between 2004 and 2008.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU