Chidambaram wishes Jaitley speedy recovery

Senior P Chidambaram Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Union minister Jaitley, who has left for the for medical treatment.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said he is "deeply disturbed" by the that his and advocate Jaitley has gone abroad for medical treatment.

"I wish him well and, above all, a speedy and full recovery. As one who has known Mr Jaitley as a colleague at the bar for many years, and later as a fellow MP, I think I speak for all friends and MPs in conveying our good wishes to him," the former minister tweeted.

Many opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have wished speedy recovery to Jaitley.

Jaitley, 66, who had a and follow-up check-ups at AIIMS last year, left for the Sunday night for a "regular medical check-up", sources said, adding that he would be back by this weekend.

This is Jaitley's first overseas visit since his kidney ailment was confirmed in April last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)