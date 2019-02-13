WB govt working on ease of delivering services: Sen

After winning laurels from the World Bank on ease of doing business, the West Bengal government was now trying to create ease of delivering services, additional chief secretary, IT and Electronics department, Debashis Sen said on Wednesday.
"West Bengal is now among top 10 states in India on ease of doing business as notified by the World Bank. The state is now working on ease of delivering services", Sen said at the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce here.
He said the state government was also laying emphasis on blockchain, artificial intelligence, internet of things and quantum computing as well.
"Ease of delivering services will be done using technology with minimal touch points with the government", Sen said.
Methods of government procurement is also going to change in a big way by promoting competition, the additional chief secretary said.
West Bengal has also earmarked 200 acres for setting up a silicon valley hub, he said.
