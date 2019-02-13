School vacations in HP's Multhan extended due to road damage after snow

Winter vacations in schools in Multhan sub tehsil of Himachal Pradesh's district have been further extended by five days due to damaged roads after heavy snowfall last week, an said Wednesday.

The schools which were to reopen on Wednesday will now start from February 18, he said.

In his order, District Magistrate said the schools in Multhan sub tehsil would now remain closed till February 17.

The decision to again extend the school holidays was taken in the interest of safety of the students and staff as several roads had been damaged after heavy snowfall last week, Kumar added.

In his earlier order issued on February 10, he extended the winter vacation of Multhan schools by two days.

Similarly, had extended schools' winter vacations by four days on Tuesday, following prediction of heavy rain and snowfall.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)