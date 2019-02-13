Mulayam creates a flutter, says wishes to see Modi as PM again; Modi acknowledges "blessings"

patriarch Wednesday created a flutter in the when he said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister, a sentiment acknowledged by the BJP with folded hands.

The "blessings" for Modi by Yadav that left opposition members squirming come at a time when his son has joined hands with arch rival of the to challenge BJP in the politically crucial state of in the upcoming polls. UP accounts for 80 of the 545 seats.

"I wish that all members come back to the House," Yadav said during the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha.

And pointing to Modi, Mulayam said he wishes that the BJP comes back as the prime minister, remarks that drew applause from the treasury benches.

"I wish pradhan mantriji becomes pradhan mantri again," said Yadav, with UPA and by his side. Gandhi appeared flustered with Yadav's remark.

The ruling NDA alliance members lustily cheered Yadav with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as he praised Modi for making efforts to take everyone along.

"I congratulate him(Modi) for making efforts to take everyone along," Yadav said, adding the has done good work.

Modi acknowledged the SP patriarch's praise with folded hands and later made a mention of Yadav's "blessings" when he took the floor to deliver his speech.

"There is much to do. And Mulayam Singhji has given his blessings. I am very grateful to him."



Mulayam later ducked questions on his praise for Modi when he was mobbed by reporters while leaving the Lok Sabha.

