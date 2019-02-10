We all need to find a way to embrace ageing: Gillian Anderson

British Anderson believes it is important to "embrace" because the experience of growing old can be traumatic.

The said it is impossible to stay young so celebrating the changes is a better option.

''If you watch yourself on film, there is a certain point where you see yourself change. It's arresting. It can either be completely traumatic or something that instigates a shift of consciousness towards thinking about what's important. But you have to go through that trauma first, to mourn.

"The thing to remember is, how one looks in the mirror is the youngest one will ever look again. So you can't do anything but celebrate it. is something we all need to find a way to embrace - the inevitability of age, of decline, of... rot," Anderson told

The 50-year-old can currently be seen in comedy drama "Sex Education" as

