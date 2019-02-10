All households to soon have clean cooking fuel: Pradhan

?After catapulting LPG coverage by about 40 per cent in just 55 months, the government will soon make available clean cooking to all households, said Sunday.

Speaking at the Petrotech 2019 conference here on the outskirts of Delhi, he said coverage of LPG in the country has reached close to 90 per cent, rising from about 55 per cent in 2014.

"Very soon, will be connecting all households with clean cooking The source of will be LPG as well as gas from bio-mass and alternate sources," he said.

The increase in coverage has been credited to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which provides (LPG) connection to the poor. Under PMUY, about 6.4 crore connections have been provided since the launch of the scheme on May 1, 2016, he said.

"Before March 31, 2020, we will provide LPG connections to 8 crore households under PMUY," he said.

LPG is supposed to replace traditional cooking fuels in rural kitchens such as firewood and cow dung which not only contribute to environmental degradation but also have serious health implications on users.

Pradhan said the sector is a key contributor to India's economy and accounted for almost 55 per cent of its in 2017.

is the third largest consumer of and in the world, accounting for 4.5 per cent of global oil consumption, behind US and ?



"We have taken several measures to overhaul the hydrocarbon policy framework to ensure for the country while pursuing the green path to progress," he said.

Listing reforms to revitalise the exploration and production ecosystem, he said a new revenue sharing model, uniform licence for all hydrocarbons and marketing freedom for have been introduced.

Also, the government has introduced various others policy reforms including marketing and pricing freedom for produced from deep and ultra-deep waters and high pressure high temperature areas, coal bed methane, incentive for enhanced recovery for augmenting production of from matured fields and exploration and exploitation of unconventional hydrocarbon from all fields.

"We have set up a state-of-the-art National Data Repository to facilitate potential investors to take informed decisions based on the geo-scientific data of hydrocarbon resources in the country.

"With the introduction of National Data Repository, has joined the league of countries like UK and which have a national data repository for the upstream sector," he said. ?



In downstream sector too India has been able to attract global investments, he said, adding that leading players like Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, Total and are expanding their footprints in the country's and looking to invest more in the Indian

Pradhan said the world is seeing a dramatic shift in and consumption, with demand shifting from to

The US has become the world's largest after the shale revolution and is challenging the traditional while is emerging as a competitive and most

Also, the share of in the global is rising.

"The convergence of cheaper renewable energy technologies, digital applications and the rising role of will form the basis for achieving many of the world's sustainable development goals," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)