WE Hub inks pact with swissnex India for cooperation

WE Hub, a Governments incubatorinitiative and India, an initiative of the and Innovation (SERI), have partnered to establish closer links between Swiss institutions and organisations in the State.

According to a press release, this partnership would facilitate Telangana-based startups, academic institutions, and innovation ecosystem stakeholders to share their best practices, leverage expertise, and connect with their Swiss counterparts.

The primary field of interest would be Biotechnology, Life Sciences, and inclusion of Women in the ecosystem, among others, the release said.

WE said "We are glad to formalise WE Hubs relationship with

Having hosted few delegations, facilitated start-up connects and conducted stakeholder interactions, we have already identified synergies, and begun actively engaging partners. It is great to see this partnerships crystallise, enabling us to create a bigger impact."



Sebastien Hug, of and of said, the partnership will widen swissnex Indias access to Telanganas innovation ecosystem.

"WE will support swissnex in its mission to promote academic collaborations that include student and faculty mobility, research collaborations and institutional agreements as well as market validation and entry support for Swiss startups," Hug said.

