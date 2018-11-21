We stand 'firmly' by Ram temple in Ayodhya; will not make it poll issue: UP BJP chief

Ahead of the November 25 Dharam Sabha scheduled to be held in Ayodhya, the Wednesday claimed it is the only political party in the country, which has "passed a political resolution" for building a and stands by it "firmly".

At the same time, UP maintained that the party will not make an election issue in the 2019 polls.

"There is no question of the being behind the scene as far as November 25 Dharam Sabha is concerned, as the BJP is serving the people in the capacity of a ruling party. And, the BJP is the only political party in the country, which in its 1989 national meeting in Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) passed a political resolution supporting construction of in Ayodhya," UP BJP told

"The BJP stands firmly by the resolution,"he said in an interview.

"For the BJP, it (Ram temple) is a matter of faith and devotion. The BJP is a strong advocate of construction of Ram temple as per the law. As far as the Dharam Sabha is concerned, the saffron party has respect for the sants and seer community," he said.

On rival political parties accusing the BJP of not declaring the date for construction of Ram temple and misleading the people, Pandey said, "Those political parties who talk such things, are actually victims of false virtue. The country had seen how those parties had opposed the OBC Bill and the bill banning instant triple talaq in Parliament. In fact, they are the ones who have shown dual face."



On whether Ram temple will be an issue in the 2019 elections (for the party), the UP BJP said, "In 2019, our party will not make Ram temple an election issue. Even if our 1991 election manifesto is seen, we had contested the elections on the issue of public welfare and development. Construction of Ram temple is a matter of faith and devotion."



"We will contest elections on 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas' and 'saaf niyat, sahi vikas', and the feedback we are getting shows that the victory will be bigger than 2014 elections," he said.

Pandey said, "In 2014, people of knew that Modi was stopped from doing work in and it decided to make that person from the of Today, the public can see that is working for them, but some people for their own vested interests and corruption are stopping him".

"However, the public will not allow anyone to stop Modi, it will vote in large numbers, and the results will be better than 2014 Lok Sabha polls as far as the BJP is concerned," he said.

