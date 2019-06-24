Welspun Corp to buy back 2.88 cr shares for Rs 390 cr

said Monday that the company will buy back 2.8 crore shares for Rs 390 crore, at a price of Rs 135 apiece.

"The buyback committee at its meeting held today (Monday) has fixed the buyback size of Rs 390 crore at a buyback price of Rs 135 per share," according to a BSE filing.

The company will buy back up to 28,888,888 equity shares. The committee has fixed July 5 as the "record date" to determine the company's equity shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the buyback, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)