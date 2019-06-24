Cong calls Modi "very big salesman", BJP asks it to respect peoples mandate

The BJP and opposition members on Monday traded barbs in with Union asking rivals of to respect people's mandate while the attributed the saffron party's win in the to Modi being a "very big salesman".

Selected by the BJP to initiate the debate on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's speech to Parliament, Sarangi, the from Odisha, showered praises on Modi and compared him to Swami Vivekanand, prompting to retort later that he should not compare "monk and monster".

Sarangi, known for his humble life style, also raised nationalism pitch during his nearly an hour-long speech and questioned if those who do not believe in Vande Mataram and raised slogans like ' jindabad' and ' zindabad' have any right to live in

He also asserted that "tukde-tukde" gang will not be tolerated.

He said criticising Modi is like "hitting one's against the Himalayas" and took a dig at the opposition for allegedly seeking proof of Balakot air strike, saying if people "seek proof from their mother for addressing their fathers."



The opposition should respect peoples' mandate for a man with humble background like Modi, he said and added the BJP's massive win in the polls was also against family rule.

In his response, Chowdhury said the is "compliment-addicted" and is driven by "manipulation", as he took a swipe at Sarangi for "crossing all limits" in his praise for the and likening him to Swami Vivekanand.

"You should not compare between monk and monster," he said.

Chowdhury also used a derogatory term for Modi, drawing strong protests from treasury benches.

The Speaker ordered expunging of the remark.

The in Lok Sabha later clarified outside the House that he did not mean the comment and blamed it on his poor Hindi.

Chowdhury also criticised Sarangi for showering "excessive" praise for Modi, prompting and many other BJP leaders to refer to " is Indira and Indira is India" comment made by the then Congress for former

"We have not gone to this extent," Joshi quipped, promoting Chowdhury to liken to "Ma Ganga" and Modi to a now-expunged term.

The Congress said the BJP returned to power as Modi was a "very big salesman" and a "better salesman" while the Congress failed to market its products in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Hitting back at the BJP after Sarangi referred to alleged scams in the sale of 2G spectrum and coal block allocations, he said if there was a wrongdoing why are and Congress not in jail.

"Why are they still in Parliament", he asked.

In his speech, Sarangi said the Congress gave an "accidental prime minister", a reference to Manmohan Singh, and praised Modi for his strong leadership that ended "policy paralysis", "enhanced" global respect for India, targeted terrorists based in and took welfare measures to the poor.

He said the Congress made the BJP realise the importance of strong leadership as was a "new norm" during the ten-year rule of the party with the "accidental prime minister" at the helm.

He said he is grateful to for making a man like him, who hails from a humble background, a minister.

Taking on the Congress, Sarangi said ten years of the Congress-led government was that of "misrule" and "full of corruption".

Emphasising that both Modi and his government are committed to the welfare of the poor and downtrodden, the minister said by 2022 every poor person will have a "pucca" house with toilet.

Listing achievements of Modi government, Sarangi said that poor women were provided and economically weaker sections were given reservation.

"Our goal is to make India a great nation," the said.

Sarangi also pointed out that Modi has received many international awards.

"We will give honest government and if you will not help us then people of India will not forgive you," he told the opposition members.

Chowdhury accused the government of "political plagiarism" , saying it claims achievements for everything and ignores the foundation laid down by the Congress.

Invoking former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, and Rajiv Gandhi, Chowdhury in his one-and-a-half hour long speech listed out the achievements under the and accused the BJP of just renaming 19 of the 23 schemes of the Congress party.

"This Government has developed a new called political plagiarism... Congress party has been contributing to growth (since Independence), but one morning you suddenly say Congress has done nothing and you are doing all development work. It is nothing but travesty of truth...".

"You are a government which can be called compliment-addicted government driven by manipulation," said Chowdhury who was the from the Opposition to initiate discussion on the Motion of Thanks.

Saugata Roy of the TMC reiterated his party's stand against use of EVMs in elections and demanded that the revert to the use of ballot papers.

Congress leader was seen prompting Chowdhury while he was attacking the BJP in his speech.

Both Modi and were also present in the House.

Stating it was the Congress party which initiated major initiatives like 'Green Revolution', 'White Revolution' and 'Technology Revolution' in the country, and increased GDP growth, Chowdhury said it was also under the Congress that host of CPSEs like ONGC, IOC, NTPC, SBI and HAL were set up.

"Congress is the soul of the nation. Congress is synonymous with India... For us, country is ahead of the party... Although we have 52 members in the House, but we will continue to fight for the common man," he said.

He said the BJP did not mention Nehrus name in the Presidents address even once and that it does not show Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas attitude of the Government.

Crediting Congress for a slew of government schemes and initiatives like NREGA, RTI, Right to Education and Food Security Act, Chowdhury said, "you talk about hitting back at with missiles. These missiles were built during the Congress tenure."



Targeting the Modi government, Chowdhury said the country is reeling under drought, but the government is not worried.

He said BJP MPs did not take steps to alleviate miseries of the people as they think Modi will do everything. "They think that praising Modi is sufficient, he will help them sail through (Modi baba paar lagayenge),"he said.

attacked the BJP over its Hindutva politics, saying Muslims had a choice to go to Pakistan during partition and "our forefathers decided to stay here".

"You (BJP) never had this choice. But it hurts when we are forced to recite Vande Matram," he said.

He also termed the 'triple talaq' bill as "unacceptable".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)