West Bengal reports 127 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities

West Bengal on Saturday recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll in the state to 197, while 127 new cases of the respiratory infection were reported, a bulletin by the health department said on Saturday.

Of the four deaths, two each were reported from the city and neighbouring Howrah district, it said.

The state now has a total of 3,459 confirmed cases, out of which 1,909 are active, the bulletin said.

Till Saturday, 1,281 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, it added.

