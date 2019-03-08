Will be good for country if mediation resolves Ayodhya dispute: Ravi Shankar

Spiritual guru Ravi Shankar, appointed by the as a member of a panel to mediate the land dispute, said on Friday it would be good for the country if the issue could be resolved through any

Shankar, however, refused to comment about Asaduddin Owaisi's criticism about his appointment in the three-member panel.

"If it ( dispute) can be resolved through any mediation, it will be very good for the country," said. He was on his way to Haldwani city of Uttarakhand's district to be part of an event.

Earlier in the day, the apex court referred the decades-old politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for by a panel headed by former top court F M I Kalifulla for exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement.

"Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society - we must all move together towards these goals. #ayodhyamediation," tweeted soon after the top court order.

