Will cooperate with ED, says Praful Patel

NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel said Saturday he will be happy to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate so that it understands the "complexities" of the aviation industry.
The ED earlier in the day summoned Patel, who was the civil aviation minister in the UPA government, over an alleged aviation scam.
"I will be happy to cooperate with ED for their understanding of the complexities of the aviation industry," Patel told PTI over phone.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
