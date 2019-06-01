Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

Indian start-ups like Ola and Oyo, which have been on an expansion mode in the UK, are among some of the key names on the for the UK- Awards this year.

The awards, which will mark the closing of UK- Week between June 24 and 28, are being judged by an all-women jury for the first time and cover a wide range of sectors including business, tech, trade, and social impact.

Taxi hailing firm Ola and group Oyo, which entered the UK market last year, will compete with in the Market Entrant of the Year category.

Leading financial organisations like Santander, Barclays, and will fight it out in the of the Year category, while British giants BT and will compete in the Social Impact Project of the Year segment.

"The UK- Awards recognise people and organisations who work to build the bridge between the UK and India. They bring a wealth of innovation and creativity to this rich and winning partnership," said Manoj Ladwa, Founder of India Inc Group, the organisers of the annual awards and UK-India Week.

"This year's nominations are no different they are companies and individuals that recognise the importance of the UK-India relationship and the global role the countries must fulfil," he said.

Last year's awards, attended by Mayor and Mark Field, saw winners such as Standard Chartered Bank, Stock Exchange and

Now in its third year, the awards mark the conclusion of UK-India Week attended by senior Indian and British ministers, policymakers, entrepreneurs and executives.

UK-India Week, described as a key event in the bilateral calendar, will this year launch with the first-ever India Day in the Houses of in on June 24 and include a Leaders' Summit in the English countryside of Buckinghamshire and conclude with the awards ceremony in London on June 28.

