WinZO raises $5 mn in funding led by Kalaari, Hike

Vernacular e-sports gaming platform WinZO Monday said it has raised USD 5 million (about Rs 34.4 crore) led by Kalaari Capital and mobile messaging platform Hike.

"WinZO raised USD 5 million in series A early this year. The funding was led by Kalaari Capital and Hike, India's homegrown tech unicorn," a statement said.

WinZO has more than seven million registered users across tier II cities and beyond, with users spending over 55 minutes on the app on an average daily.

* United Technologies selects LTTS as strategic partner for Collins Aerospace* L&T Technology Services (LTTS) Monday said it has been selected as a strategic partner by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) for its subsidiary, Collins Aerospace.

Collins Aerospace comprises of the former UTC Aerospace Systems, Rockwell Collins and BE Aerospace and is one of the leading providers of intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industries.

LTTS has been a long-standing engineering partner for UTC.

"At LTTS, our constant endeavour is to be our customer's most reliable engineering and digital services partner. We look forward to playing more significant role in Collins Aerospace's engineering road map," LTTS Chief Business Officer Alind Saxena said.

* Schneider Electric partners Paytm to launch iRewards programme in India



* Schneider Electric Monday announced the launch of iRewards programme in India in association with digital payments major Paytm.

Introduced in 2010, the iRewards is a partner incentive programme that is being run in more than 51 countries. The initiative is spearheaded by APC by Schneider Electric.

"The partner community is a core pillar in business development for Schneider Electric... at Schneider Electric, we wanted to acknowledge the value they bring to the business through rewards which enforce commitment on Ease of Doing Business through improved Digital experience," Schneider Electric India Vice President Secure Power Division Venkatraman Swaminathan said.

