United Technologies selects LTTS as a strategic partner for Collins Aerospace

L&T Technology Services has been selected as a strategic partner by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) for Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of UTC.

Collins Aerospace comprises of the former UTC Aerospace Systems, Rockwell Collins and BE Aerospace, and is one of the leading providers of intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industries.

LTTS has been a long-standing engineering partner for UTC.

It has been 'UTC Supplier Gold' since 2015. LTTS was also recognized as UTAS Supplier of Year in April 2016 for its high-quality services and value creation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)