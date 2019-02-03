With surgical strike, India has declared its new policy to tackle terror: Modi in Srinagar

With surgical strike across the Line of Control, has shown the world its new policy (neeti) and tradition (reeti) in tackling terrorism, said Sunday.

Addressing a function here, said every terrorist will be dealt in a befitting manner and asserted that the government will break the backbone of terror in the valley



"I assure all the youths of and the country that the government will give befitting response ('muhtod jawab') to every terrorist. We will break the backbone of terror in the state," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)