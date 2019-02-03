With surgical strike, India has declared its new policy to tackle terror: Modi in Srinagar

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

With surgical strike across the Line of Control, India has shown the world its new policy (neeti) and tradition (reeti) in tackling terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday.

Addressing a function here, Modi said every terrorist will be dealt in a befitting manner and asserted that the government will break the backbone of terror in the valley

"I assure all the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and the country that the government will give befitting response ('muhtod jawab') to every terrorist. We will break the backbone of terror in the state," he said.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 17:45 IST

