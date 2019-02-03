RSS worker arrested for hurling bomb at Kerala police station

An RSS worker, prime accused in a bomb attack on a police station here, was arrested here Sunday, the police said.

Praveen, a district functionary of the RSS, and his accomplice Sreejit, a sangh worker, hurled bombs at the during the January 3 shutdown called by outfits protesting against the entry of two women into the Sabarimala Temple, they said.

The duo was arrested from the Thamapanoor railway station here, they added.

Police had issued a look out notice against Praveen after CCTV visuals showed him hurling at least four bombs at the police station during a clash with the (Marxist) workers.

A Special Investigation team was also constituted to nab the (RSS) functionary, they said.

Guarded by four policemen in civil dress, the two women, Kanakadurga (44) and Bindu (42), created history by stepping into the hallowed precincts of the hill-shrine on January 2.

A 12-hour shutdown was called by the and other right-wing outfits to protest against their entry.

The had on September 28 lifted the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.

