Woman arrested for pick-pocketing in Delhi metro

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly female passe



ngers in metro trains and railway stations in the city, police said Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was nabbed from the Karol Bagh metro station on June 10, they said.

She used keep a close watch on women passengers at platforms and queues in metro stations. The woman would follow them and and jewellery pouches from their bags, police said.

The matter came to light after a passenger, Radhey Shyam Singh, filed a complaint with police.

According to the complaint, on June 2 when Singh along with his family was waiting in a queue near the baggage scanning machine at the Karol Bagh metro station, a woman stole jewellery pouch from the bag of his brother's wife.

A case was registered and a probe was launched, of Police (Metro) said.

The accused woman was identified through a CCTV footage, he said.

She used to commit robbery in metro trains, stations, bus stand, railway stations and weekly bazaars, police said.

