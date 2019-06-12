British opposition lawmakers failed Wednesday in their latest attempt to ensure the UK can't leave the without a deal.

The voted 309-298 against setting aside a day later this month to try to pass legislation that would prevent a no-deal

"This is a disappointing, narrow defeat. But this is just the start, not the end of our efforts to block 'no deal,'" said spokesman

The governing is holding a contest to replace Theresa May, who quit as last week after Parliament three times rejected her deal with the EU.

Some of the 10 contenders, including , say if they become prime minister, they would take Britain out of the EU on the twice-extended withdrawal date, now set for Oct. 31, with or without an agreement.

Many economists have argued a no-deal would cause economic turmoil and plunge Britain into recession. But Johnson and other Brexiteers say the will be destroyed by angry voters if Brexit is delayed again.

Parliament has already voted against leaving the EU without an agreement on terms, but there is no easy way for lawmakers to stop a government that is determined to carrying out Brexit without a deal.

Opposition legislators fear a could even suspend Parliament to force a no-deal exit.

Starmer said Wednesday's defeated motion would have ensured that "If the next is foolish enough to try to pursue a no deal Brexit . then Parliament would have the means to prevent that.

