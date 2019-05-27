Transsion to focus on sub-Rs 10k smartphone mkt with Infinix

Chinese Transsion Holding on Monday said it will look to tap the sub-Rs 10,000 segment with its in -- Infinix -- and is aiming to garner 5 per cent market share in the category.

The company did not also rule out dedicated offline stores in future, as it has done in other emerging markets like

"In India, 2018 was the first year of Infinix... We are aiming at 5 per cent market share of the sub-Rs 10,000 category," Infinix said at the launch of the 'S4' here.

The brand has presence in 36 countries across emerging markets of Africa, and MENA regions, and South and South East Asia, he said.

accounted for 30-35 per cent of the total 140 million units sold in the country in 2018, he said, adding, the sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone category is 1-1.5 million units a month segment in

Infinix will introduce two-three models every six- seven months to refresh the brand, Kapoor said.

"All our phones across brands are manufactured in the We have invested in SMT (surface-mount technology) lines. We have an intention to be long-term in India," the said.

The company is also looking at the wearable devices' market at an "aggressive pricing of Rs 1,599 with colour display", it said.

Kapoor, however, said it will not go ahead with devices in the audio segment.

has offline smartphone brand Tecno apart from the feature phone brand Itel, in India.

