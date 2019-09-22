Woman dies in freak mishap at Metro station in Hyderabad

-
A 24-year-old woman died after a sharp-edged piece of plaster from a wall fell on her at Ameerpet metro station here on Sunday, officials said. "In a freak accident that happened at Ameerpet metro station, some small plaster piece fell off from a surface wall of the station.
The sharp edge of the piece fell on the woman's head from a height of 9 meters and she unfortunately succumbed to the injury while being taken to a nearby hospital," Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director N V S Reddy said.
The woman was apparently standing under the station when the incident occurred, an eye-witness said.
The victim is a house wife and resident of KPHB here, the officials said.
Investigation is on.
