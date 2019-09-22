JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

2 women, child dead after drinking water from MP hand pump

Akhilesh, Babbar mock at ministers, officials, seeking to refresh their knowledge at IIM
Business Standard

Woman dies in freak mishap at Metro station in Hyderabad

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A 24-year-old woman died after a sharp-edged piece of plaster from a wall fell on her at Ameerpet metro station here on Sunday, officials said. "In a freak accident that happened at Ameerpet metro station, some small plaster piece fell off from a surface wall of the station.

The sharp edge of the piece fell on the woman's head from a height of 9 meters and she unfortunately succumbed to the injury while being taken to a nearby hospital," Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director N V S Reddy said.

The woman was apparently standing under the station when the incident occurred, an eye-witness said.

The victim is a house wife and resident of KPHB here, the officials said.

Investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 22 2019. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU