Woman dies, ten people hospitalised after consuming toddy: Police

A 40-year-old woman died and 10 other persons were taken ill after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy in Bilriyaganj area of the district, police said Sunday.
Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said some people, mostly farm labourers, consumed adulterated toddy on saturday after sowing paddy.
"After consuming the brew, they began falling sick one after one and by midnight,10 persons were hospitalised," said Singh.
"The woman, Raji died on way to hospital," he said.
The SP said the toddy seller, Ram Jiawan, is absconding and the police are trying to nab him.
