Woman fatally stabbed by neighbour

A 58-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her neighbour near Kothamangalam on Wednesday, police said.

Mary was killed by Kunjimohammed (63) while she was collecting latex in her rubber plantation, the police said.

The woman was found dead with injuries in her neck by her family members, they said.

Kunjimohammed, also a rubber-tapping worker at Marys rubber plantation, has been arrested, they said.

He has admitted to the crime, they said adding that an investigation has begun to ascertain the motive behind the attack, police added.

