4 children killed as overloaded boat carrying 80 people capsizes in northwest Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Amid heightened tensions, Indian team's visit to Pak for Indus River basin inspection postponed
Experts split on checking water flow to Pakistan
14 drowned after vehicle falls in Indus river in Pak
Better synergy saved 0.674 mn acre-feet of India's share of Indus water from flowing to Pak
Pak says not concerned over India's plan to stop flow of water
-
At least four children drowned and several others went missing as an overloaded wooden boat carrying 80 passengers capsized Wednesday in the Indus river in northwest Pakistan, police said.
Search teams have rescued 15 people and recovered four bodies, all of whom were children.
According to police, the incident occured at Tarbela area in Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The ill-fated boat was ferrying 80 people from Nala Amazai village in Torghar district to Haripur district when it capsized midway due to overloading, they said, adding that the rescue operation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU