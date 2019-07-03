4 children killed as overloaded boat carrying 80 people capsizes in northwest Pakistan

At least four children drowned and several others went missing as an overloaded wooden boat carrying 80 passengers capsized Wednesday in the Indus river in northwest Pakistan, police said.

Search teams have rescued 15 people and recovered four bodies, all of whom were children.

According to police, the incident occured at Tarbela area in Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The ill-fated boat was ferrying 80 people from Nala Amazai village in Torghar district to Haripur district when it capsized midway due to overloading, they said, adding that the rescue operation is underway.

