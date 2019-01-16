Woman gang-raped near east Delhi mall, one held

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend and two of his accomplices in a car near a mall in east Delhi's following which the main accused has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday night. A passerby saw the woman crying and called police.

During investigation, it was revealed that the woman and one of the accused came in contact through a common friend couple of months ago. They both were married, police said.

The main accused, (30), is a who hails from Baghpat in He promised the woman to get her home loan at a cheaper rate, they said.

The woman alleged that on Monday, called and asked her to meet him near a mall in Karkardooma area. When she reached the mall, he asked her to sit in the car, where two more persons were already sitting, a senior police said.

Later, the woman alleged that the accused forced her to drink a sedative-laced juice and raped her in the car after she fell unconscious, the said.

Police have arrested Amit, the main accused, while the two others are still absconding.

A case of rape was registered against the accused persons and the role of his friends is being probed, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)