'Hidden political agenda behind raising Kodanad issue now'

: Union Minister for State and BJP leader Pon. Radhakrishnan Wednesday alleged that there is a hidden political agenda behind raising the Kodanad estate issue now, months before the Lok Sabha elections.
"I think there is mystery regarding the Kodanadu issue. But it was not talked about all these days. What is the necessity to talk about it now?
Who is behind raising the Kodanadumystery issue now?. A big plot is being woven behind the kodanadu mystery. There is a hidden political agendaand ulterior motive behind it," he alleged.
The issue pertains to a former magazine editor Samuel Mathew releasing a 16-minute video clip in Delhi on January 11, alleging that Chief Minister K Palaniswami had links to a break-in at Kodanad estate in 2017.
Palaniswami had refuted the allegations and said that those who were unable to take on AIADMK politically were resorting to such cheap acts
He had also asserted that a probe would expose their identity.
DMK had urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to direct the Chief Minister to resign from his post to ensure a free and fair probe into the matter.
Radhakrishnan, addressing a meeting organised to distribute free LPG cylinders under the "Ujwala Yojana" scheme here, expressed confidence that BJP would win 75 per cent of seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections and emerge stronger.
Taking a dig at the DMK president M K Stalin for holding the village outreach programme, Radhakrishan wondered if he was eyeing the panchayat polls and not the coming Lok Sabha polls.
Stalin launched the party's programme on January 9 across Tamil Nadu with the slogan "let us meet the people, tell them and win over their hearts."
"I wish him success in local body elections and good luck in the parliament elections," he said.
