'Hidden political agenda behind raising Kodanad issue now'

: for State and Radhakrishnan Wednesday alleged that there is a hidden political agenda behind raising the Kodanad estate issue now, months before the elections.

"I think there is mystery regarding the Kodanadu issue. But it was not talked about all these days. What is the necessity to talk about it now?



Who is behind raising the Kodanadumystery issue now?. A big plot is being woven behind the kodanadu mystery. There is a hidden political agendaand ulterior motive behind it," he alleged.

The issue pertains to a former Samuel Mathew releasing a 16-minute video clip in on January 11, alleging that K Palaniswami had links to a break-in at Kodanad estate in 2017.

Palaniswami had refuted the allegations and said that those who were unable to take on AIADMK politically were resorting to such cheap acts



He had also asserted that a probe would expose their identity.

DMK had urged to direct the to resign from his post to ensure a free and fair probe into the matter.

Radhakrishnan, addressing a meeting organised to distribute free LPG cylinders under the "Ujwala Yojana" scheme here, expressed confidence that BJP would win 75 per cent of seats in the coming elections and emerge stronger.

Taking a dig at the DMK M K for holding the village outreach programme, Radhakrishan wondered if he was eyeing the panchayat polls and not the coming polls.

launched the party's programme on January 9 across with the slogan "let us meet the people, tell them and win over their hearts."



"I wish him success in local body elections and good luck in the parliament elections," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)