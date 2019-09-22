Woman, her friends molested by group of men at resto bar in South Delhi

A woman and her two friends were allegedly molested by a group of men at a resto bar in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday around 10.30 pm, they said.

In a post on social media, the woman alleged that the men made obscene gestures and harassed her.

"Two men sat behind our table and one of them rested his arm on my chair. I moved my chair as his arm was very close to her head.

"At doing this the other man sitting with him pushed my chair very aggressively, to which I went flying ahead," the woman said in the post.

Police said a case has been registered under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

CCTV footage from the resto bar has been obtained to ascertain the identity of those involved, the police said, adding efforts are being made to nab them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)