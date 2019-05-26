JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Post Surat tragedy, experts to conduct Vadodara fire audit:
Business Standard

Woman, injured in cylinder blast, dies

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 46-year-old woman, who had sustainedserious injuries in an LPG cylinder blast in suburban Jogeshwari,died during treatment Sunday, police said.

Shakuntala Kagal, admitted to the civic-run Kasturba Hospital, died around 9 am, an official said.

She was among 15 persons injured in an LPG cylinder blast at Hanuman chawl in Behram Baug area of Jogeshwari Tuesday.

Nine of the injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals while five were discharged, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 20:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements