Woman, injured in cylinder blast, dies

A 46-year-old woman, who had sustainedserious injuries in an LPG cylinder blast in suburban Jogeshwari,died during treatment Sunday, police said.
Shakuntala Kagal, admitted to the civic-run Kasturba Hospital, died around 9 am, an official said.
She was among 15 persons injured in an LPG cylinder blast at Hanuman chawl in Behram Baug area of Jogeshwari Tuesday.
Nine of the injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals while five were discharged, he said.
