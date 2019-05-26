Ready to sacrifice everything to safeguard country's values: Sonia

has said she is ready to sacrifice everything to safeguard the basic values of the country, as she thanked the people of for re-electing her.

In a letter addressed to the people of Rae Bareli, the also thanked the and the Bahujan Samaj Party, which did not field any candidate against her.

"I promise you that to safeguard the basic values of the country and to uphold the tradition of the ancestors of the Congress, I will not step back from sacrificing whatever I have got," Gandhi said.

"I know that the coming days are going to be very tough, but I am fully confident that with the power of your support and trust, the will meet every challenge," she said.

Referring to the people of her constituency, the (UPA) said she had always tried to look after this extended family.

"Like every election, this time also you have reposed your faith in me. I am thankful to each and every worker, and friends from the SP, BSP, Swabhiman Dal for the hardwork put in for my win." Gandhi said.

"My life is an open book in front of you all. You are my family. I derive strength from you and this is my real asset," she added.

Gandhi had won the seat by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party's by over 1.67 lakh votes, according to the website.

