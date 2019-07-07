Woman killed, husband injured after car hits tree in Buldhana

A 29-year-old woman died and her husband was grievously injured Sunday after their car crashed into a tree in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, an official said.

The incident happened in the afternoon on the Lonar- Tamboli road in the district, an official said.

Inspector Rajendra Mali of Lonar police station identified the deceased as Shila Dudhmogare, and the injured as Bhagwat Dudhmogare who was driving the car.

In nearby Washim, a man identified as Vishal Ghuge was run over Sunday evening by an unidentified vehicle near Kinhiraja village on the Aurangabad-Nagpur highway, police said.

