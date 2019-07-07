JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 6.9 magnitude quake

ABVP-led DUSU to fund education of 50 students from poor economic background
Business Standard

Woman killed, husband injured after car hits tree in Buldhana

Press Trust of India  |  Buldhana 

A 29-year-old woman died and her husband was grievously injured Sunday after their car crashed into a tree in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, an official said.

The incident happened in the afternoon on the Lonar- Tamboli road in the district, an official said.

Inspector Rajendra Mali of Lonar police station identified the deceased as Shila Dudhmogare, and the injured as Bhagwat Dudhmogare who was driving the car.

In nearby Washim, a man identified as Vishal Ghuge was run over Sunday evening by an unidentified vehicle near Kinhiraja village on the Aurangabad-Nagpur highway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, July 07 2019. 22:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU