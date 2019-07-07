Minor brother-sister duo, cousin drown in water-filled pit

Two minor siblings and their cousin drowned in a water-filled pit near their house in Chhotaudepur district of Gujarat on Sunday evening, police said.

The three children, belonging to a tribal family, were playing in Kalikui village in Pavitejpur tehsil when the incident happened, they said.

"The children were playing behind their house. Due to heavy rains, the pit was filled with water and they somehow fell into it and drowned," sub-inspector Sandip Patel of Pavijetpur police station said.

The deceased were identified as Hetal Rathwa (4), her elder brother Yogesh (7) and their cousin Piyush (5), he said.

