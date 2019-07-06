Woman robbed by two men in front of house in Delhi

A woman was allegedly robbed by two men in front of her house in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, officials said.

The incident took place Tuesday night at 9.45 pm when the woman was returning home, they said.

However, she said an investigating officer filed a theft case instead of robbery.

The two men came on a bike and the pillion rider allegedly snatched her bag and fled from the spot when the woman was outside her house, following which she called police at around 10 pm, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said, "The robbery section has been added in the FIR. Disciplinary action will be taken against the investigating officer and the culprits will be nabbed soon.

