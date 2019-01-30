Women march to Bengaluru demanding ban on liquor

Hundreds of women walked over 400 kms to reach the state capital Wednesday demanding a blanket ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in

Beginning their march from Raichur on January 19, the women under the banner of Madya Nishedha Andolana converged to the city via Peenya and gathered at the Malleswaram ground here.

The police, however, prevented them from going to the Vidhana Soudha, the seatof power.

"We chose this day, the January 30, to remind the government that sacrificed his life for this nation.

His wish was to see a liquor-free society.

It's sad that the government considers liquor as a source of income and not as a social evil," said Papamma, a women activist from Kolar while addressing the crowd.

Taking a jibe at the people at the helm, said that it is surprising that the educated policymakers have no clue to the ill effects of liquor which even an illiterate person is well aware of.

Former MLA B R Patil said he wholeheartedly supported the prohibition demand.

He pointed out that he had raised this issue with the then but that no action was taken to this effect.

Speaking on the occasion, Arundhati Nag highlighted that the government had to bow to the people's demand for imposing ban on sale of liquor.

The government cannot ignore this demand, she said.

In a tragic incident, one of the participants Renukamma from Khairavadagi village was killed in a road accident on Monday near Bengaluru.

A Lingayat seer Swami Panditaradhya said the "indifferent" state government has chosen to turn a blind eye to the demand.

